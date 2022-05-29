Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $352.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) will post $352.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $349.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.70 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $435.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Schoels purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,799.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $709,985. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,409. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.94%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

