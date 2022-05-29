Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $297.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) will report $297.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $295.42 million to $301.61 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $222.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $52,361.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 67.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVH traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.39. 913,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,937. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

