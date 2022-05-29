Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chimerix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.22). Chimerix reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 17,994.28% and a negative return on equity of 118.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMRX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chimerix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Andriole purchased 15,000 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,758.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $65,234 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth $2,667,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 206,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 219,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 42,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chimerix stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. 7,262,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,501,006. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.11. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $174.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

