Zacks: Analysts Expect Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westlake Chemical Partners.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLKP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.80. 32,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $978.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.75%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

