Zacks: Analysts Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Ventas posted sales of $919.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ventas.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

NYSE:VTR traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,635. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.47. Ventas has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 461.55%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 21.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

