Zacks: Analysts Expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) will post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCON. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.82. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,910,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,518,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 109,122 shares of company stock worth $240,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $42,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

