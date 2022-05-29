Zacks: Analysts Expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. QuinStreet reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.51 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on QNST shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

In related news, Director James R. Simons acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,064.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 304,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 22.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 17.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 85,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

QNST stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 274,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.88 and a beta of 1.03. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57.

QuinStreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.