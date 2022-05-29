Zacks: Analysts Expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.66 Billion

Analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.60 billion and the highest is $5.76 billion. NextEra Energy reported sales of $3.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $21.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $23.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.89 billion to $25.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

NEE opened at $77.43 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a PE ratio of 104.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

