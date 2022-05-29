Zacks: Analysts Expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Post $0.70 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) will report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.67. Lantheus posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 536.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,041,768.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $115,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,551 shares of company stock worth $7,143,905 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $71,663,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 70.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,513,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,855,000 after buying an additional 624,459 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 24.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,978,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,488,000 after buying an additional 588,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,980,000 after buying an additional 534,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

LNTH traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.34. 1,878,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $71.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -123.40, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

