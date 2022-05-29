Zacks: Analysts Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.65. Green Dot reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDOT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,410 shares of company stock worth $146,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDOT stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40.

Green Dot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.