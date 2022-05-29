Zacks: Analysts Expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush cut Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $1.80 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Entasis Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

ETTX stock remained flat at $$2.19 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 116,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.45. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETTX. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 35,297 shares during the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entasis Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.