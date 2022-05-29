Zacks: Analysts Expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTXGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush cut Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $1.80 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Entasis Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

ETTX stock remained flat at $$2.19 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 116,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.45. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETTX. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 35,297 shares during the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entasis Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.