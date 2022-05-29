Zacks: Analysts Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) to announce $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. East West Bancorp reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.44. 879,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,001. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

