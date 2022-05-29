Zacks: Analysts Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.26 Million

Brokerages expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLLGet Rating) to report $123.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.66 million to $126.10 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $82.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $457.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $451.37 million to $464.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $570.56 million, with estimates ranging from $554.82 million to $597.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.67 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

COLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

COLL traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $15.94. 301,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $540.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

