Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10. Middleby posted earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year earnings of $9.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $9.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $12.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MIDD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.

In other news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.29 per share, with a total value of $992,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,270. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Middleby by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.57. The company had a trading volume of 519,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,042. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.28 and its 200-day moving average is $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.56. Middleby has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $201.34.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

