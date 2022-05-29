Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) to report $2.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. TFI International reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $8.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $9.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 26.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,409,000 after purchasing an additional 577,450 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 619.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 348,965 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 515.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 184,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in TFI International by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 199,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,344 shares in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFII traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $81.36. 208,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,545. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.87. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. TFI International has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $120.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.17%.

About TFI International (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.