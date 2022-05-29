Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFIIGet Rating) to report $2.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. TFI International reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $8.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $9.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFIIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 26.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,409,000 after purchasing an additional 577,450 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 619.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 348,965 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 515.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 184,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in TFI International by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 199,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,344 shares in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFII traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $81.36. 208,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,545. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.87. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. TFI International has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $120.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.17%.

About TFI International (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.