Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. SP Plus reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). SP Plus had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

SP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 6.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SP Plus by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SP traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.00. 49,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,196. The stock has a market cap of $744.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

