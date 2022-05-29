Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) to report $14.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.50 million. Sequans Communications posted sales of $12.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $63.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.70 million to $65.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $98.45 million, with estimates ranging from $92.60 million to $104.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQNS. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $3,352,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $3,403,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 39,055 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.20. 85,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,088. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

