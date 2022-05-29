Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Will Post Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.27) and the lowest is ($1.32). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.55) to ($5.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($2.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RLMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $594.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $36.93.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

