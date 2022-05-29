Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 14,234 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,042,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,409,000 after buying an additional 742,707 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $336,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.93. 6,586,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,183,710. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.