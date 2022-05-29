Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) will announce $164.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $161.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $666.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $638.80 million to $684.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $780.05 million, with estimates ranging from $741.50 million to $800.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $150.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of HLX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,316. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.