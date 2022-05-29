Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPNGet Rating) will report $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the highest is $2.54. Global Payments posted earnings of $2.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $9.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $9.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $11.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,866,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,066,000 after purchasing an additional 92,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.25. 993,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $114.80 and a 52-week high of $197.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

