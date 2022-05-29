Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is $1.74. First Solar reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $183,267.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,649.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock worth $2,051,947 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,559 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,063 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $123.13.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

