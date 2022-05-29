Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) to announce $3.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.85 billion and the highest is $3.89 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $15.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.49 billion to $15.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.46 billion to $16.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARMK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Aramark by 320.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 587,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aramark by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Aramark by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,481,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,449,000 after acquiring an additional 440,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.43. 923,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,317. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

About Aramark (Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.