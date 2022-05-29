Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Announce Earnings of $7.79 Per Share

Analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $7.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.00 and the lowest is $7.70. Anthem posted earnings per share of $7.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $28.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $28.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $32.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.50 to $32.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.95.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,116 shares of company stock worth $9,743,637. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Anthem by 35.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 449,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,603,000 after buying an additional 117,161 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 27.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth $1,951,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 5.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANTM traded up $8.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $520.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,219. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

