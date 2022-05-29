Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $186.54 Million

Analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) to report sales of $186.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $186.00 million. 8X8 posted sales of $148.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $780.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $775.65 million to $782.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $881.88 million, with estimates ranging from $876.13 million to $891.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $29,878.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,464.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hunter Middleton sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $63,749.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,833 shares of company stock worth $371,425 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. 1,443,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,205. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.10.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

