Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Market Cap Reaches $1.89 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 31% against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0962 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $26,908.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 653.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,065.49 or 0.17333525 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00503368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00033677 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008737 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

