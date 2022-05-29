Xend Finance (XEND) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $177,806.00

Xend Finance (XEND) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $177,806.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 127.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.16 or 0.08345655 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00507369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00033050 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,160,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.