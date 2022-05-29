Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Buys 2,608 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $11,475.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,155,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quest Resource alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 44,887 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $219,946.30.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 669 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,107.66.

On Monday, April 4th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 3,596 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $22,079.44.

On Thursday, March 31st, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 774 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,744.62.

On Friday, March 25th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 1,464 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $9,120.72.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 5,855 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $36,593.75.

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $4.42 on Friday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Quest Resource by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the third quarter worth about $274,000. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Resource in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Quest Resource in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Quest Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.