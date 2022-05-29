Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.07%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $457,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after acquiring an additional 526,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after acquiring an additional 307,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,007,000 after acquiring an additional 108,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

