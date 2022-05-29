Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $634.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) to report sales of $634.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $616.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $674.99 million. Woodward reported sales of $556.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

WWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.38.

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.05 per share, with a total value of $39,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,705. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Korte acquired 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.83 per share, with a total value of $198,757.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,757.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,796 shares of company stock worth $287,428. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,725,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,445,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,025,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,212,000 after acquiring an additional 85,343 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.24. 233,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $129.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

