Wolfe Research Trims Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Target Price to $20.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wolfe Research from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.91.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.88 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,120,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,882,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,728,000 after buying an additional 992,210 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 48.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

