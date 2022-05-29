Wolfe Research Cuts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $187.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $214.00 to $187.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.91.

M&T Bank stock opened at $180.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. M&T Bank has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 17.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,276.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 19.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

