Wolfe Research Cuts First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $157.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wolfe Research from $194.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.14.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $157.41 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $136.31 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.62.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

