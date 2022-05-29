Wolfe Research Cuts Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $132.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wolfe Research from $161.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.80.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $125.53 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.57.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,359,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,660,000 after purchasing an additional 59,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

