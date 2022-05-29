WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in WNS were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WNS. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in WNS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in WNS by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in WNS by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in WNS by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

