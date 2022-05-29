Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WIT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nomura lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,618,000 after purchasing an additional 509,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Wipro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,953,000 after purchasing an additional 134,870 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,931 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Wipro by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,895,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Wipro by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,830,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,757 shares during the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WIT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. 1,781,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. Wipro has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

