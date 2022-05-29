Wing Finance (WING) Price Reaches $21.55 on Top Exchanges

Wing Finance (WING) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 654.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,878.98 or 0.16640373 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00503368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00033677 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008737 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.