WinCash (WCC) Hits Market Cap of $36,961.58

WinCash (WCC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 28th. WinCash has a market capitalization of $36,961.58 and $60.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WinCash has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00032140 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WinCash

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

