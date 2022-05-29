Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $372.29

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 372.29 ($4.68) and traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.16). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 388 ($4.88), with a volume of 387,676 shares.

The company has a market cap of £483.23 million and a P/E ratio of 10.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 397.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 372.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,444.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $4.00. Wincanton’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

In related news, insider James Wroath sold 18,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.53), for a total value of £64,944 ($81,721.40).

About Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

