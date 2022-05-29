William Blair Lowers Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTNX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $275,705.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Nutanix by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 41,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.