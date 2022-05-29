WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $95.28 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 53.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014816 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00013106 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000926 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

