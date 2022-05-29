Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Welltower worth $2,368,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,127,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,620 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,219,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,878,000 after purchasing an additional 229,781 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 84,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL opened at $90.17 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $74.35 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.89 and its 200-day moving average is $87.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 120.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Welltower Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.