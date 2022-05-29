Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD)

Wells Fargo & Company restated their outperform rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a C$65.00 target price on the stock.

ATD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$62.60.

ATD opened at C$57.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.22. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$43.27 and a 52-week high of C$59.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91. The stock has a market cap of C$59.07 billion and a PE ratio of 17.27.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.2981148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

