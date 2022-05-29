Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,490 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.18% of Waters worth $267,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Waters by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,285,000 after buying an additional 70,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 45,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $335.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.54.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

