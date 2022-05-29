Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Cap of $39.72 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $39.72 million and approximately $693,932.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain's total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain's official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

