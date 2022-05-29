Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives $50.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,928,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,879,458. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

