Wahed Invest LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 27.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Stryker by 1,461.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,124,000 after buying an additional 114,011 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,138,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

SYK stock opened at $236.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.56 and a 200-day moving average of $255.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $224.02 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

