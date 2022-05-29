Wahed Invest LLC Purchases New Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after buying an additional 113,477 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of KLA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 218,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $17.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.27. 1,456,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,322. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $287.44 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.75.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

