Wahed Invest LLC Purchases New Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,812,000 after purchasing an additional 375,333 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,676,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,223,000 after acquiring an additional 564,197 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,572,000 after buying an additional 1,285,962 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,899,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,515,000 after buying an additional 176,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,048,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,360,000 after buying an additional 137,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE:BSX traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,968,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,234,537. The company has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $47.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $500,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,200. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.