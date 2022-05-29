Wahed Invest LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 738.2% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 47,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $88.40. 2,004,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,168. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.81. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

